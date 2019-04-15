https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Alabama-inmate-in-prison-for-burglary-escapes-13768663.php
Alabama inmate in prison for burglary escapes facility
DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate has escaped from prison facility in Alabama.
News outlets cite the state Department of Corrections as saying that 29-year-old Billy Harold Anderson III escaped Sunday morning at a work-release facility in Decatur. Authorities said on Monday that he was wearing plain street clothes rather than a prion jumpsuit.
Records show Anderson was sentenced to 18 months in December on a burglary charge from Lauderdale County.
Decatur is northern Alabama roughly 95 miles (150 kilometers) north of Birmingham.
View Comments