https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Alabama-inmate-dies-in-apparent-suicide-13542098.php
Alabama inmate dies in apparent suicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama prison inmate has died in a suspected suicide.
The Alabama Department of Corrections said in a news release that they are investigating the apparent suicide of an inmate at Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery County.
Prison officials said 49-year-old Paul Ford was found Wednesday hanging by a bed sheet in his cell about 2:30 p.m. Ford was unresponsive and was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later.
Ford was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole in 1988 after being convicted of murder in Talladega County.
View Comments