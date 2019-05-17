Alabama abortion law raised hope for execution reprieve

FILE - This photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows Michael Brandon Samra. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey refused a reprieve for Samra, an inmate set for execution Thursday, May 16, 2019, night for a quadruple killing that occurred after a dispute over a pickup truck, the prisoner's lawyer said. (Alabama Department of Corrections via AP) less FILE - This photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows Michael Brandon Samra. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey refused a reprieve for Samra, an inmate set for execution Thursday, May 16, 2019, night for ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Alabama abortion law raised hope for execution reprieve 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — A lawyer for a condemned inmate says he hoped Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey might block his client's execution after she talked about her pro-life beliefs in signing a bill to virtually outlaw abortion in the state.

It wasn't to be.

Michael Brandon Samra was put to death by lethal injection Thursday the day after Ivey signed the restrictive abortion bill while talking about her belief that "life is precious."

Defense attorney Steve Sears says he gained hope from Ivey's statement about life, but adds that Samra was resigned to death.

Ivey issued a statement after the execution noting Samra's conviction and the four killings. She says Alabama won't stand for the loss of life, and that punishment was deserved.

Samra was convicted of killing two adults and two girls in 1997.