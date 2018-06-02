Agent fatally shoots drug suspect after being struck by car

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal agent has shot and killed a drug suspect in Chicago.

The Drug Enforcement Administration says the agent fired after the man struck him with his vehicle Saturday during an attempted traffic stop on Chicago's west side. The agent's injuries aren't life-threatening.

The DEA says cocaine was found in the man's car. Agents and Chicago police were conducting surveillance when packages were exchanged between two people.