Activists: Cop's shooting of white woman treated differently

In this July 20, 2017, file photo, Don Damond, the fiance of Justine Damond, is comforted outside his home by Valerie Castile, the mother of Philando Castile, as demonstrators march by Damond's home in honor of Justine Damond, in Minneapolis. Both Philando Castile and Justine Damond were shot and killed by Minneapolis police officers.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — When an unarmed white woman who called 911 to report a crime was fatally shot by a Somali American police officer in Minneapolis, the racial dynamic seen in many U.S. police shooting cases was flipped.

Justine Ruszczyk Damond was immediately portrayed as the innocent victim she was, a peaceful woman who was trying to help someone else by calling 911 to report a possible rape in the alley behind her home.

The officer, Mohamed Noor, was sharply criticized by the then-police chief. He was later charged and is on trial for murder and manslaughter.

Some activists say race has been a part of this case from the start, and it wouldn't have gotten the attention it did had the victim been a person of color and the officer been white.