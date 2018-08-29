Aberdeen man pleads guilty to firing gun outside bar

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — An Aberdeen man accused of firing a gun outside a bar and hitting the building with a bullet has pleaded guilty.

Authorities say 22-year-old Jay Maxville fired the gun outside The Zoo bar in March for unspecified reasons. No one was hurt, but the bar's doors were locked to protect customers.

The American News reports Maxville on Tuesday pleaded guilty to felony discharge of a firearm at an occupied building or vehicle, and other charges were dismissed. He now awaits sentencing.

