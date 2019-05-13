Aberdeen man going on trial on murder, arson charges

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — An Aberdeen man accused of shooting and killing an Andover woman and setting her apartment on fire is going on trial.

The American News reports that opening statements are scheduled Monday in the bench trial of 37-year-old Jose Quinones-Rodriguez. He requested a trial by judge rather than by jury.

Prosecutors say Quinones-Rodriguez killed 25-year-old Tawny Rockwood in February 2018. Court documents say she was shot twice in the back of the head.

Quinones-Rodriguez has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, arson and burglary, among other charges. The murder charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison.

Information from: Aberdeen American News, http://www.aberdeennews.com