Aberdeen man accused of fatally stabbing mother, 77

ABERDEEN, Wash. (AP) — A 39-year-old man is in Grays Harbor County Jail accused of fatally stabbing his mother at her home in Aberdeen.

The Grays Harbor Coroner's Office on Friday identified the woman as 77-year-old Asuncion Lugo. An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday.

Bail has been set at $500,000 for Edgar Lugo who was arrested Monday on investigation of domestic violence homicide.

A woman called police Monday to report that she was being assaulted. Officers from several agencies surrounded the home.

Police said a man came out of the house holding a baseball bat. When he refused to drop it, two officers used their Tasers. Another officer fired his weapon but didn't hit the suspect.

Police say Lugo was arrested in January for violating a no-contact order involving his mother. There wasn't such an order in place at the time she was killed.