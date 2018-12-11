Aaron Sorkin hits Broadway with an iconic courtroom drama

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Sorkin is a huge fan of courtroom dramas but when he returned to Broadway with a legal thriller this winter, he had to shake off a real courtroom drama.

A lawsuit earlier threatened to delay or even derail Sorkin's adaptation of the beloved Harper Lee 1960 novel, "To Kill a Mockingbird," before the Oscar- and Emmy-winning writer made a few minor changes to his script to keep the show on track.

Sorkin expects no lingering bitterness, with many of Lee's heirs expected to be at opening night.

Sorkin's adaptation crackles with energy and his trademark soaring language that made hits of "The Newsroom" and "The West Wing."