ASU rugby player who kicked opponent gets day in jail

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona State rugby player accused of kicking an opponent in the face during a match last year has been sentenced to one day in jail.

Maricopa County Superior Court officials say Christopher Crawford also was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation.

He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault three months ago.

Crawford was accused of kicking a player for rival Arizona during a game in Tempe in February 2017.

Crawford allegedly delivered the kick during a stop in play while the victim was tying his shoe lace.

The Arizona player was knocked unconscious and taken to a hospital. He underwent facial reconstruction surgery due to his injuries.

Crawford surrendered to police several days after the incident.

The two universities' rugby teams are club sports at the schools.