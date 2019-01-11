A year after Yakama woman's body found, death ruled homicide

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Police say the death a young Yakama woman, whose body was found in late 2017 after she disappeared four days earlier, is being investigated as a homicide.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports 23-year-old Destiny Lloyd was last seen Dec. 25. Her body was found off a road south of Harrah. An autopsy revealed she died of a basal skull fracture.

Former Yakima County coroner Jack Hawkins said last month that Lloyd's death had been classified as a homicide.

FBI spokeswoman Ayn Dietrich-Williams says the FBI is working with the Yakama Nation Police Department on the case.

The FBI and tribal police also are investigating the 2017 deaths of Linda Dave and Minnie Andy and the 2018 death of Jedidah Moreno on the reservation.

Authorities also continue to seek information about 31-year-old Rosenda Strong, who was last seen Oct. 2 leaving Wapato.

