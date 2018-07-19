92-year-old woman charged in son's death to be arraigned

PHOENIX (AP) — A 92-year-old Arizona woman accused of fatally shooting her son because he wanted to put her in an assisted living facility is scheduled to be arraigned.

The hearing Thursday will mark Anna Mae Blessing's second court appearance since the July 2 shooting death of 72-year-old Thomas Blessing at the Fountain Hills home they shared.

Anna Blessing is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Investigators say Blessing was upset about her son's plans to put her into assisted living and got into an argument with him over the way she was being treated.

After the shooting, investigators say Thomas Blessing's girlfriend managed to take away two guns from the suspect.

Anna Blessing is expected to enter a plea in the case at Thursday's hearing.