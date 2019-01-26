9 protesters arrested at Rockefeller Center skating rink

NEW YORK (AP) — Nine environmentalist protesters have been arrested after a "die-in" at the New York City's Rockefeller Center skating rink.

One protester climbed the rink's famous statue of Prometheus and unfurled a black banner that said "Climate Change = Mass Murder" and "Rebel for Life" during the protest Saturday. The others lay down in a circle on the ice.

Police say the protester who scaled the statue was arrested on a charge of reckless endangerment and the others were arrested on disorderly conduct charges. No injuries were reported.

The protest was part of a national day of action planned by group called Extinction Rebellion. The group's website says it is calling for "legally binding policy measures" to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2025.