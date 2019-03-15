9 accused of participating in drug-trafficking conspiracy

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney's office says nine people have been charged with participating in a drug-trafficking conspiracy following a yearlong investigation.

The nine were charged last week with participating in a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine. They range in age from 28 to 65 and live in Nashua, Manchester, and Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

If convicted, two face a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force led the investigation.