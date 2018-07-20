84-year-old North Carolina man cleared in wife's death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — An 84-year-old North Carolina man with dementia has been cleared in his wife's shooting death more than two years ago.

The Charlotte Observer reported a judge dropped charges Thursday against Jim Norris, after two medical experts said he would never be able to stand trial.

Prosecutors say Norris shot and killed 79-year-old Charlene Norris in 2016 as part of a murder-suicide pact.

His wife of 33 years also suffered from dementia and had a serious of chronic physical ailments. She was shot in the chest as she lay in her bed. A handgun was found beside her. Police found two suicide notes indicating the couple had agreed to a suicide pact.

Charlene Norris' grandson, David Plank, said Jim Norris did not shoot himself, saying he "just wasn't ready to go."

