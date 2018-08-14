76-year-old charged in slashing to use insanity defense

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A 76-year-old man charged with fatally slashing a woman in front of her 11-year-old twins in Maine has indicated that he's going to use an insanity defense.

Albert Flick, of Auburn, Maine, entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity on Tuesday. The judge ordered him to remain jailed without bail.

He's charged with a single count of murder in the death of 48-year-old Kimberly Dobbie, who was stabbed outside a laundromat in Lewiston.

This wasn't the first time Flick was charged in a fatal stabbing.

Court records indicate Flick killed his wife, Sandra Flick, stabbing her 14 times in 1979. He's been in trouble with the law several times since his 2000 release.