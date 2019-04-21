7 injured in Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting in Memphis has left seven people injured.

News outlets report that the shooting occurred Saturday evening and a female suspect is in custody.

Police say one of the victims is in critical condition, while the other six are non-critical. All seven were taken to a hospital. Six are adults and one victim who was grazed by a bullet is 16 years old.

Authorities believe the shooting stemmed from a fight.