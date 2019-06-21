6 members of Gangster Disciples plead guilty in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Six members of the Gangster Disciples street gang have pleaded guilty in Tennessee to conspiring to participate in racketeering activity.

The U.S. attorney's office in Memphis said in a news release Friday that 35-year-old Demarcus "Trip" Crawford, 40-year-old Shamar "Lionheart" James, 38-year-old Demario "Taco" Sprouse, 46-year-old Rico "Big Brim" Harris, 33-year-old Gerald "G-30" Hampton and 43-year-old Denton Suggs pleaded guilty this month. Suggs is also known as "Denton Morman," ''Denny Mo" or "Diddy Mo."

The prosecutor's office said the defendants named in the conspiracy committed attempted murders, robberies, assaults, drug distribution and other offenses. The release said other members of the gang have previously been sentenced for their roles in the conspiracy.

The defendants are scheduled to be sentenced beginning in August in federal court.