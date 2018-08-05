6 hospitalized after shooting at North Las Vegas house party

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say six people are hospitalized in stable condition after being shot and wounded at a house party in North Las Vegas.

Officers responded to the shooting that occurred about 10 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses say the party was part of a family tradition and multiple children were running around and playing when the shots rang out.

North Las Vegas Police officials say it appears a man shot into a group of people, striking three men, a 15-year-old boy, an 18-year-old woman and a 11-year-old girl.

All were transported to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police investigators don't believe it was a random act of violence and they're still searching for the shooter.