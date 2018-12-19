5 men shot, wounded outside deli in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore say five men were shot and wounded outside a deli in Baltimore.

Citing a police release, news outlets report that four of the men were found shot Tuesday afternoon outside Saints Deli, while the fifth, a 29-year-old man, arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his hip.

Police say the other victims included a 63-year-old man hit in his arm, a 22-year-old with gunshot wounds to his body, a 49-year-old hit in the stomach and an 18-year-old hit in his leg. All the victims were hospitalized and are expected to survive.

Further details haven't been released. Detective Jeremy Silbert says detectives will check to see whether there were any working cameras in the area.