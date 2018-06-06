5 children killed in mobile home fire in southern Missouri

LEBANON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say five children have been killed and a woman injured in a mobile home fire in southern Missouri.

The fire happened Wednesday morning in Lebanon, a city of about 14,500 people.

Lebanon Fire Chief Sam Schneider said the children ranged in age from 6 months to 5 years old. Information about the children's gender and relationship was not immediately available.

Schneider said a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper and some civilians were trying to rescue the children when firefighters arrived but the fire was too intense.

The injured woman was flown to a hospital in Springfield, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Lebanon. Schneider had no information on her condition.

Missouri Department of Public Safety spokesman Mike O'Connell said state investigators are trying to determine the fire's cause.