5 arrested in Tennessee during Women's March

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Five people have been arrested for blocking traffic in a Tennessee city as part of the annual Women's March.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports the group did not have a city permit for the march on Saturday, which began after President Donald Trump took office and is now in its third year .

Most participants huddled under a bridge in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to avoid rain and listen to speeches. But about 75 people tried to march into the city. Police officers ordered people to get out of the road. One driver who was caught in traffic drove a car at the marchers, but hit the brakes at the last moment.

March leader the Rev. Alania Cobb was among those arrested. She said it was their duty to fight for freedom.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com