40 years prison for Reno man for porn, infant exploitation

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 37-year-old Reno man who pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of infant and distribution of child pornography has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Howard McKibben sentenced Derrick Rady in federal court in Reno on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say they began to investigate after Facebook and Google identified a Reno resident who was uploading images of child porn.

The FBI and state attorney general's office linked the IP addresses to Rady and raided his apartment where investigators found a cellphone and children's clothing that matched the evidence.

They determined he used the cellphone to take sexually explicit photos of an infant and shared images of a minor engaging in sexual conduct. They ended up seizing about 900 images and videos of child pornography.