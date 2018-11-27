4 puppies taken in Southern California armed robbery

PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — A 22-year-old Southern California man has been arrested for allegedly committing an armed robbery that netted four puppies.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says the victims had agreed to meet the suspect Thursday at a Perris shopping center to sell him an 8-week-old English bulldog.

When the victims arrived, they were confronted by two suspects, one brandishing a firearm. The robbers took four puppies and fled.

A Sheriff's Department statement says investigators identified Alexxys Octavio Jimenez as a suspect on Friday and arrested him at his Moreno Valley residence where all four puppies were recovered.

The sheriff's website shows he remains in custody and has a Wednesday court date. It's not immediately clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.