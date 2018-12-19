4 now charged in quadruple slaying in Philadelphia basement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Four men have now been arrested in the murders of two men and two women found shot in a southwest Philadelphia basement last month.

Police on Wednesday announced murder, robbery, conspiracy and other charges against 30-year-old Robert Long, 36-year-old Nasir Moss-Robertson, and 34-year-old Keith Garner. Thirty-two-year-old Jahlil Porter was arrested earlier in the Nov. 19 slayings.

Authorities have said they believe two stepbrothers, 31-year-old William Taylor and 28-year-old Akeem Mattox. found a stash of drugs while renovating homes. Police say when they tried to sell the stash, they were killed along with two sisters, 20-year-old Tiyaniah Hopkins and 17-year-old Yaleah Hall.

Long's attorney declined comment, the Defender Association didn't immediately return a call seeking comment about Porter and listed numbers for the other defendants couldn't immediately be found Wednesday.