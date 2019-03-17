4 men shot at casino in Las Vegas; 1 in critical condition
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say four men have been shot and wounded at a hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Metro Police say one of the victims is hospitalized in critical condition while the three other men suffered wounds not considered life-threatening.
The names and ages of the victims weren't immediately released.
Police say officers were called to the El Cortez about 1:45 a.m. Sunday.
They say the shooting appeared to be the result of a dispute that occurred on the fifth floor of the hotel.
Some of the victims went down to the casino floor where they received medical attention.
Police say a possible suspect in the shootings has been detained for questioning.
The El Cortez remained closed Sunday morning while detectives continued their investigation of the incident.