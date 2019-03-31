4 injured in stabbing outside Boston nightclub

BOSTON (AP) — Boston police say four people have been injured in a stabbing outside a city nightclub.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing outside Society on High just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

Four people went to the hospital. Police at first said one victim suffered life-threatening injuries but later said that person is expected to survive. One victim suffered minor injuries and made their own way to the hospital.

No names were released and there was no word on any arrests.

According to broadcast reports, crews were outside the club early Sunday cleaning blood stains off the sidewalk.