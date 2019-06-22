4 dead in Santa Maria mobile home park shooting, explosion

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say four people are dead in a shooting and explosion at a Central California mobile home park.

KSBY-TV reports that the shooting took place shortly before noon Friday. Two men were found dead near the clubhouse area of Casa Grande Mobile Estates in coastal Santa Maria.

Police say a nearby home then exploded into flames. Firefighters couldn't immediately fight the blaze because it was believed the suspected killer might be somewhere around. Authorities also say there was concern about ammunition going off inside the burning home.

Eventually, the fire was doused. Police say they found two more people dead inside, including the suspect.

Their names weren't released.

The fire burned several homes.

There's no immediate word on a motive for the shooting or the cause of the explosion.