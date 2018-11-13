4 dead, 1 wounded in apparent murder-suicide in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The FBI says four people are dead and a woman wounded after an apparent murder-suicide on the Navajo Nation in northwestern New Mexico.

They say one of the dead is the suspected shooter.

A spokesman for the FBI in Albuquerque says the incident occurred inside a residence Tuesday morning in the community of Tsayatoh (say-yah-TOH'), which is near the New Mexico-Arizona border.

Authorities say it appears the shooting was an act of domestic violence.

Autopsies are pending on the four adults who died.

The FBI says an adult woman was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

The names of the four dead and the wounded woman were not immediately released.

The FBI and the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety are investigating the incident.