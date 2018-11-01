4 charged in St. Louis killing that began as fake drug deal

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say four people have been charged with killing and robbing a man after luring him to a St. Louis neighborhood under the guise of a drug deal.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Rachel Nixon, 27-year-old Ammizabad Johnson, 40-year-old Karen Ann Quinn and 25-year-old Darean Marshall were charged this week with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. No attorneys are listed for them in online court records.

Police say that after 36-year-old Jerome Boyd Jr. drove to the purported drug deal, Nixon got into the front passenger seat and told him to drive to another location. Police say a co-defendant then shot up the SUV's engine compartment, while another person jumped into the back seat and shot Boyd. He died at the scene.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com