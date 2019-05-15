4 arrested in connection with assault after playoff game

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — Transit police in Massachusetts say four people have been arrested in connection with an assault hours after the Boston Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes in a playoff game.

Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority police posted surveillance images of five suspects online, many wearing Bruins clothing, and announced Wednesday four had turned themselves in.

They were identified as 21-year-old Stiles Bezema, of Wrentham; 31-year-old Antonio Green, of Agawam; 29-year-old John Pritoni, of Norfolk; and 23-year-old Thomas Pritoni, of Norfolk. They're charged with aggravated assault and battery resulting in serious injuries.

Police say the victim suffered facial fractures in the attack at the North Quincy Station at about midnight Friday.

Prosecutors say the Pritonis and Green were held on $5,000 bail each and Bezema was held on $2,500 after pleading not guilty. It was unclear who their lawyers are.