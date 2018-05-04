4 face drug charges after death of girl who shot herself

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — Four people face drug charges after a 17-year-old girl killed herself in Yankton.

Court records show 18-year-old Andrew Johnson, 19-year-old Logan Huber and 20-year-old Logan Winder face felony charges including methamphetamine possession. Winder is also accused of burglary and stealing a gun. A 17-year-old juvenile was also arrested.

Police Chief Brian Paulsen said earlier that "ancillary charges" against several people were expected following the girl's suicide. It wasn't clear how the charges were related, but Paulsen told the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan that officials are waiting for a toxicology report from the girl's autopsy that could take several weeks.

Authorities say the girl died early Wednesday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Attorneys for the men didn't immediately return requests for comment from The Associated Press.

