34 arrested in 5th week of protests at N Carolina capitol

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say 34 more protesters have been arrested at North Carolina's Legislative Building as part of demonstrations to help the poor.

The protest started Monday with a rally outside where several fast food workers talked about how any unexpected illness for themselves or a family member means disaster for their budgets because their wages are so low.

The protesters want North Carolina to pass a $15-an-hour minimum wage. They say unions can also help workers.

The News and Observer of Raleigh reports some protesters then went inside the Legislative Building. Police say 34 were arrested either during sit-ins at Republican House Speaker Tim Moore's office or for disputing meetings.

The protests were the fifth in the weekly Poor People's campaign. More than 100 people have been arrested during the demonstrations.

Information from: The News & Observer, http://www.newsobserver.com