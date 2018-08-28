https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/31-year-old-man-killed-in-Columbia-shooting-13188462.php
31-year-old man killed in Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a Columbia man has been killed in a shooting.
The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that 31-year-old Randall King Jr. was shot multiple times Monday night in the northeast part of the city. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the investigation is ongoing, and no other details were immediately available.
___
Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com
