3-vehicle crash kills 2, injures 3, including state trooper

SINKING SPRING, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a three-vehicle crash in eastern Pennsylvania killed two people and injured three others, including a state trooper who was responding to a call of an officer being assaulted.

Officials said the crash in South Heidelberg Township occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday and involved the state police sport utility vehicle, another SUV and a car.

The Berks County coroner's office said 62-year-old James Cooling and 65-year-old Michele Cooling of East Cocalico Township in Lancaster County were killed.

The trooper and two people were taken to Reading hospital for treatment. Police said the trooper was heading to aid a Western Berks police officer assaulted while trying to arrest a man on probation and DUI warrants. That officer was treated for a sprained wrist and the suspect is being sought.