3 teenage girls report sexual assaults at Kansas YMCA

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police say a 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after three teenage girls reported being sexually assaulted at the downtown Wichita YMCA.

The Wichita Eagle reports officers responded at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday to a sexual assault call at the facility.

Wichita police officer Charley Davidson says two 16-year-old girls and a 17-year-old girl reported being sexually assaulted in the indoor pool area by a man they did not know.

Jail records show the suspect was arrested about 2:45 a.m. Thursday and booked on suspicion of rape, aggravated sexual battery and two counts of sexual battery.

