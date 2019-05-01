3 suspects arrested after road rage shooting in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (AP) — Police have arrested three people after a road rage incident left one driver shot.

Olive Branch Police tell WREG-TV the victim was traveling Monday about 7:30 p.m. down Highway 78 when an altercation with the occupants of a truck escalated. As they approached the Highway 305 exit, the driver of the suspects' vehicle fired a gun, hitting the victim in the wrist.

The victim's 12-year-old son was in the rear seat, but was not injured. The victim's injury was not life-threatening.

The pickup was located in Southaven and 21-year-old Joshua Harris and 20-year-old Noah Smith, both of Southaven, and a 16-year-old from Horn Lake each faces two counts of attempted murder.

It's unknown if any of them have attorneys. Each is being held on bond.

