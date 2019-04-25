3 sought in $450K colonoscopy instruments theft at hospital

LOWER MERION TWP., Pa. (AP) — Police say two men and a woman broke into a Philadelphia-area hospital and stole nearly a half-million dollars' worth of colonoscopy instruments.

Authorities say the trio had access to a secured area of Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood. They walked out of the hospital with several colonoscopes with a value of $450,000.

Lower Merion Police are still searching for the suspects in Saturday morning's theft.

Surveillance video shows the three driving up in a Jeep Wrangler and one man and one woman exit the vehicle. At some point, the third suspect joins them. Video also shows all three of them leaving with full backpacks.