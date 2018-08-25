https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/3-shot-on-Harlem-street-1-died-13182774.php
3 shot on Harlem street; 1 died
NEW YORK (AP) — Police say three young men were shot on a Harlem street and one succumbed to a wound to his torso.
The 19-year-old was pronounced dead after the violence early Saturday on East 104th Street at Madison Avenue.
Authorities say a 21-year-old suffered a wound to his foot, and a 25-year-old a graze wound to his torso. They were treated at a local hospital.
The identities of the victims were not immediately released pending notification of their families.
The shootings are under investigation.
View Comments