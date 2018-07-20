3 relatives plead guilty to laundering $3M from scheme

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say two more Ohio family members have pleaded guilty to laundering $2.9 million from fraudulently obtained life insurance policies.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Columbus says 57-year-old Patricia Stevenson and her 30-year-old daughter, Candace Stevenson, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of money laundering conspiracy. Fifty-three-year-old Mitch Stevenson pleaded guilty June 28.

Prosecutors say Mitch Stevenson bought life insurance policies on a relative claiming the person was healthy, weighed 170 pounds and earned $133,000 a year. The relative was actually ill, weighed more than 400 pounds and was jobless.

Patricia and Candace Stevenson collected proceeds from the policies when the relative died. Prosecutors say some of the money was used to buy a $247,000 Bentley convertible.

Patricia Stevenson's attorney declined comment. Candace Stevenson's attorney couldn't be reached for comment.