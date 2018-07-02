3 lawsuits accuse prison guard of assaulting female inmates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri prison guard now faces a third lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting female inmates at a prison in the western Missouri town of Chillicothe.

All three lawsuits naming Edward Bearden have been filed over the past five weeks in federal court in Kansas City, including a suit filed Monday. The lawsuits say that the Missouri Department of Corrections knew or should have known about the assaults.

Bearden has not been criminally charged. Mary Compton, a spokeswoman for the Missouri attorney general's office, which represents Bearden, says the lawsuits are under review. A message left with the Department of Corrections was not immediately returned.

The latest lawsuit accuses Bearden of fondling and assaulting an inmate several times starting in October 2015.