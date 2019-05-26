3 killed, 6 injured in crash on family trip in western NY

SHELDON, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say three members of a New Jersey family heading to Niagara Falls were killed and six relatives were injured when an allegedly drunken driver's pickup truck hit their SUV in western New York.

Wyoming County Sheriff Gregory Rudolph says investigators believe the pickup ran a stop sign and hit the SUV around 6:30 a.m. Sunday in Sheldon. It's about 30 miles (48 km) southeast of Buffalo.

Two women and a 4-year-old died. Six others, including four children, were taken to hospitals.

One man was released. The others' conditions aren't immediately available.

Twenty-year-old pickup driver Richard Sawicki was arrested on charges including aggravated vehicular homicide and DWI. He was arraigned and held on $200,000 bond.

Messages were left at his lawyer's office and possible phone numbers for his Lackawanna home.