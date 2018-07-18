3 inmates captured after escaping jail in Mississippi

CARTHAGE, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say three of four inmates who escaped from jail have been captured in Mississippi.

Leake County Sheriff Greg Waggoner told WAPT-TV that Justin Nabors, Daniel Dear and Ricky Birmingham were arrested early Tuesday. The inmates escaped from the Leake County Jail on Monday.

Authorities are still searching for Zorro Deshane Clayton. He was jailed on an aggravated assault charge.