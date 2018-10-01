3 found fatally shot in front of suburban Kansas City home

RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say the killings of two brothers and another man in front of a suburban Kansas City home was a double homicide and a suicide.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 59-year-old Dale Villines, 57-year-old Christopher Bogert and 54-year-old Mark Bogert died Sunday night in Raytown, where they all lived.

They were found dead after a caller reported hearing gunfire and seeing bodies in front of a home.

The Kansas City Star reports that the patrol hasn't yet determined who fired the shots.

Autopsies are pending and the investigation is continuing.

