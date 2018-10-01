https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/3-found-fatally-shot-in-front-of-Kansas-City-area-13271263.php
3 found fatally shot in front of suburban Kansas City home
RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say the killings of two brothers and another man in front of a suburban Kansas City home was a double homicide and a suicide.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 59-year-old Dale Villines, 57-year-old Christopher Bogert and 54-year-old Mark Bogert died Sunday night in Raytown, where they all lived.
They were found dead after a caller reported hearing gunfire and seeing bodies in front of a home.
The Kansas City Star reports that the patrol hasn't yet determined who fired the shots.
Autopsies are pending and the investigation is continuing.
