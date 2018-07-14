3 former FedEx workers charged with mail theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Tennessee say three former FedEx employees have been charged with stealing mail intended for religious organizations.

Court records show Tiara Williams, Crystal Berry and Kimberly Smith have pleaded not guilty to mail theft charges. The U.S. attorney's office in Memphis says they face up to five years in prison if convicted.

Indictments say the trio worked in the same area in the shipping giant's Memphis hub in 2015. Prosecutors say they targeted mail intended for religious groups since it was likely that the mail contained money.

Prosecutors allege the employees removed contents found in the mail and took them off the premises.

In a statement, FedEx said it does not tolerate illegal activity and the women no longer work for the company.