3 fatally shot, 2 critically wounded in Fort Wayne shootings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Fort Wayne police say three people were fatally shot and two others critically wounded overnight in the northeastern Indiana city.

Officers who were called to a home on Fort Wayne's south side about 10:30 p.m. Thursday found four victims inside and one outside.

Police spokesman Jason Anthony tells The Journal Gazette that two males and a female victim were pronounced dead at scene, while two male victims were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Authorities have not released the victims' names and police said late Thursday that they had no suspects in the shootings.

About 20 relatives and friends of the victims gathered across the street from the home, which was cordoned off by caution tape. The house is located immediately south of Towles Intermediate School.