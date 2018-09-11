2nd suspect arrested in shooting deaths of 2 in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — Police in western Arkansas say a man suspected in a double slaying has been captured in Memphis, Tennessee.

Fort Smith police say U.S. marshals arrested 29-year-old Marcus Collins on Monday on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder, one count of residential aggravated burglary and two counts of kidnapping. Police say the arrest is in connection with the deaths of 26-year-old Brionna Belcher and 43-year-old Jonathan Harris, who were found shot to death at an apartment on July 26. Another man has also been arrested in the case.

Collins remained jailed Tuesday in Memphis, and court records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

According to the Southwest Times Record , investigators believe the slayings were the result of a robbery that escalated.

