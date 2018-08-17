2nd person charged in highway attacks in Mississippi Delta

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — A second person has been charged with hurling hard objects at vehicles traveling on a rural highway in the Mississippi Delta.

The Greenwood Commonwealth reports 18-year-old Kavotreious Gould is charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder. He was arrested days after another 18-year-old from Tchula (CHOO'-luh), Jumearo Williams, was charged with aggravated assault and malicious mischief.

It was not immediately clear whether either man is represented by an attorney.

A number of motorists this summer have reported that their vehicles were hit by flying objects or they were run off the road along U.S. 49 between Greenwood and Tchula.

Different drivers report being hit by or dodging a bottle, a rock and a bullet-like object.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Mississippi Highway Patrol are investigating.

