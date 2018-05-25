2nd man arrested in South Carolina apartment shooting death

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Police have arrested a second suspect in a shooting death earlier this year at a South Carolina apartment complex.

Simpsonville police said in a news release that 18-year-old Markevius Davontae Ray was arrested Thursday and charged with murder. Ray is being held in the Greenville County jail. There was no record of an attorney for him yet.

Investigators say 21-year-old Collin Khalil Starcher was shot to death during a fight at an apartment complex Jan. 23. Investigators have not said what the men were fighting about.

Twenty-two-year-old Davirien Laquez Ray was arrested in February and charged with murder. A weapons charge against Davirien Ray has since been dropped.