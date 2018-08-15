2nd brother convicted in beating death, backyard burial

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) — A second brother has been convicted of aggravated manslaughter in the beating death of an acquaintance whose body was buried in the backyard of a New Jersey home.

A Superior Court jury on Tuesday convicted 29-year-old Christopher Costello in a retrial on the charge in the bludgeoning death of 23-year-old Justin Dubois. Jurors in a previous trial deadlocked on the offense but convicted him of desecrating human remains and hindering apprehension.

His brother, 26-year-old Bryan Costello, was sentenced in June to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated manslaughter. He said he killed DuBois with a baseball bat and he and his brother buried the body at the family's Lumberton home.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina called Christopher Costello "as an equal participant in this brutal homicide."